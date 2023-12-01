 Israel intercepts rocket as gunfire, explosions in north Gaza reported : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israel intercepts rocket as gunfire, explosions in north Gaza reported

Israel intercepts rocket as gunfire, explosions in north Gaza reported

Israel's military said Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted projectile

Israel intercepts rocket as gunfire, explosions in north Gaza reported

Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City, on Thursday during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. PTI



Gaza/Tel Aviv, December 1

Israel's military said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza early on Friday while Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of gunfire and explosions in the north of the coastal strip shortly before a deadline to extend a seven-day truce was set to expire.

Air raid sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the border with Gaza as the 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) deadline to extend the pause in fighting neared.

Israel's Kan public broadcaster described the sirens as the first to sound since the truce, which has been extended twice, began on November 24. Neither side has announced an extension to the truce.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or claim of responsibility for the launch. Israel's military said its Iron Dome missile defence system had intercepted the projectile.

The Shehab News Agency, which is considered close to Hamas, reported explosions and gunfire could be head in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Other Hamas-affiliated media reported sounds of military and drone aircraft flying over Gaza City. No other details were immediately available.

After two last-minute extensions, the enemies marked the seventh day of a Qatari-mediated truce on Thursday with the exchange of eight hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners as well as the infusion of more humanitarian aid into the shattered Gaza Strip.

Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Israel was open to continuing the ceasefire if Hamas committed to further hostage releases. Israel had previously set the release of 10 hostages a day as the minimum it would accept to pause its assault.

"We're ready for all possibilities.... Without that, we're going back to the combat," he said on CNN.

Before the prior truce was due to expire early on Thursday, Hamas and its ally, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, put their fighters on alert for a resumption of hostilities.

Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza, in response to the October 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Israel retaliated with intense bombardment and a ground invasion. Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed.

Brother, sister teens released

With fewer Israeli women and children left in captivity, lengthening the truce could require setting new terms for Hamas to release Israeli men, including soldiers.

The militant group could in turn seek to have Palestinian male prisoners handed over. So far, three Palestinian prisoners have been freed for each Israeli hostage.

One of Qatar's lead negotiators, diplomat Abdullah Al Sulaiti, who helped broker the truce through marathon shuttle negotiations, acknowledged in a recent Reuters interview the uncertain odds of keeping the guns silent.

"At the beginning I thought achieving an agreement would be the most difficult step," he said in an article that detailed the behind-the-scenes efforts for the first time. "I've discovered that sustaining the agreement itself is equally challenging."

Thursday's releases brought the totals freed during the truce to 105 hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Among the newly released were six women aged 21 to 40, including one Mexican-Israeli dual national and 21-year-old Mia Schem, who holds both French and Israeli citizenship.

Photos released by the Israeli prime minister's office showed Schem, who was captured by Hamas along with others at an outdoor music festival in southern Israel on October 7, embracing her mother and brother after they were reunited at the Hatzerim military base in Israel.

The other two newly released hostages were a brother and sister, Belal and Aisha al-Ziadna, aged 18 and 17 respectively, according to the Israeli prime minister's office. They are Bedouin Arab citizens of Israel and among four members of their family taken hostage while they were milking cows on a farm.

Israel agrees to protect civilians, Blinken says

The truce has allowed some humanitarian aid into Gaza after much of the coastal territory of 2.3 million people was reduced to wasteland in the Israeli assault.

More fuel and 56 trucks of humanitarian supplies entered Gaza on Thursday, Israel's defence ministry and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

But deliveries of food, water, medical supplies and fuel remain far below what is needed, aid workers say.

At an emergency meeting in Amman, Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday urged UN officials and international groups to pressure Israel to allow more aid into the beleaguered enclave, according to delegates.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Israel during his third visit to the Middle East since the war began, agreed that the flow of aid into Gaza was not sufficient.

Blinken said he told Netanyahu that Israel cannot repeat in south Gaza the massive civilian casualties and displacement of residents it inflicted in the north.

"We discussed the details of Israel's ongoing planning and I underscored the imperative for the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south," Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv.

"And the Israeli Government agreed with that approach," he said. This would include concrete measures to avoid damaging critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water facilities and clearly designating safe zones, he said.

Reuters

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

2
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

3
India 5-state Assembly elections

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

4
Diaspora

Indian Sikh family on pilgrimage to Pakistan robbed in Lahore at gunpoint

5
Punjab

Two cadets from Punjab bag top honours at NDA passing-out parade

6
India

'Apni kursi sambhaliye', Modi tells Jammu sarpanch who gets pushed from her seat during PM's interaction

7
Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

8
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Justin Trudeau fishes in troubled waters, MEA hits back

9
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

10
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Centre defends MHA’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km

The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely

The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...

Punjab sugarcane farmers reject state agreed price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal

Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'

'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

'Good, appropriate': Blinken on India setting up probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams: Official

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official

Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...


Cities

View All

Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner’s house

Amritsar: Ex-Mayor to pay rent, power bill for his stay in Commissioner's house

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

Amritsar: Migrant killed in freak accident in BRTS lane

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to make India a developed nation: Minister

2 dozen Amritsar border bridges lack guardrails

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

No free parking for 2-wheelers in Chandigarh from today

Rain spells chaos on roads in Mohali district

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 extension at Sarangpur proposed

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Kejriwal to meet rat-hole miners from Delhi who saved 41 tunnel workers

Should Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quit if arrested? AAP to seek public opinion

Delhi air quality near ‘severe’ again

Finish Okhla wastewater treatment plant by year-end: Atishi to officials

BJP stages protest at Delhi Jal Board office

Minister conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Potato farmers wary of late blight as region sees dip in temperature

Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Kapurthala RCF comes up with novel retirement, promotion scheme

2 arrested with 200-gm heroin

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Finally, work begins on Ldh-Bathinda highway

Roof collapse tragedy: After 3 months, classes resume at Baddowal school

Police form SIT to probe links of gangsters killed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana feel winter chill with 12.6 mm rainfall

Dark Stretches: Missing street lights plague Focal Point areas, Ludhiana MC looks other way

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop, say agronomists

Rain to prove beneficial for wheat crop in Punjab, say agronomists

Suspected rabid dog-bite cases on the rise in Patiala

PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Industrialist donates Rs 1L to school on diamond jubilee