Israel mulls emergency unity govt

Jerusalem, October 8
Setting aside their differences, top Israeli leaders have discussed the possibility of forming an emergency national unity government to deal with the complex situation after the unprecedented attack by Hamas militants that has left hundreds of Israelis dead.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz spoke on Saturday and discussed the possibility of joining Netanyahu’s government because of the emergency created by Saturday’s infiltration and rocket attacks from Gaza, a local media report stated.
The two opposition leaders expressed their willingness, but Lapid demanded far-right leaders and ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, be removed. Gantz agreed to join alongside the two, the report said.
Meanwhile, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on Palestine and Israel to immediately end the hostilities, exercise restraint and remain calm to protect civilians to avoid further deterioration of the situation. — Agencies
