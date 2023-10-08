 Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance' : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky from explosions

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City. Reuters



Reuters

Jerusalem/Gaza/Sderot, October 8

Israeli forces clashed with gunmen from the Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday, 24 hours after the militants launched a surprise attack on Israel in which nearly 500 people were killed in the deadliest day of violence in Israel for 50 years.

The biggest incursion into Israel in decades could undermine US-backed efforts to forge regional security alignments that could threaten Palestinian aspirations for statehood and the ambitions of the group's main backer, Iran.

Hamas fighters began their attack at dawn on Saturday with a huge barrage of rockets into southern Israel, giving cover to an unprecedented, multi-pronged infiltration of fighters into Israel from Gaza, a narrow strip that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

Hamas fighters killed at least 250 Israelis in clashes through the day and escaped back into Gaza with dozens of hostages. More than 230 Gazans were killed when Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of retaliatory strikes.

"We will take mighty vengeance for this wicked day," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

Israeli troops battled Hamas gunmen through the night in parts of southern Israel. An Israeli army spokesperson said on social media the situation was not fully under control.

The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas that wants Israel destroyed.

The West Bank has seen stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages. Conditions for Palestinians have worsened under Netanyahu's hard-right government. Peacemaking has been stalled for years.

'WE WARNED YOU'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that began in Gaza would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Gazans have lived under an Israeli blockade for 16 years.

In a speech, Haniyeh highlighted threats to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the continuation of an Israeli the blockade on Gaza and Israeli normalization with countries in the region.

"How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?" Bodies of Israeli civilians surrounded by broken glass were strewn across the streets of Sderot in southern Israel near Gaza. The bodies of a man and woman were sprawled across the front seats of a car.

Terrified Israelis, barricaded into safe rooms, recounted their plight by phone on live television.

Senior military officers were among those killed in fighting near Gaza, the Israeli military said.

Netanyahu's office said his security cabinet had approved steps to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, another militant group, "for many years", including cutting electricity, fuel supplies and the entry of goods into Gaza.

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky from explosions. Israeli drones could be heard overhead.

Gaza's dead and wounded were carried into crumbling and overcrowded hospitals with severe shortages of medical supplies and equipment. The health ministry said 232 people had been killed and at least 1,700 wounded.

BIDEN OFFERS SUPPORT TO NETANYAHU

Western countries, led by the United States, denounced the attack

At the White House, President Joe Biden went on national television to say Israel had the right to defend itself, issuing a blunt warning to Iran and other countries: "This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching." The United States has been seeking a deal to normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, seen by Israelis as the biggest prize yet in their decades-long quest for Arab recognition.

Palestinians fear any such agreement could sell out their dreams of an independent state.

Osama Hamdan, the leader of Hamas in Lebanon, told Reuters that Saturday's operation should make Arab states realize that accepting Israeli security demands would not bring peace.

Across the Middle East, there were demonstrations in support of Hamas, with Israeli and U.S. flags set on fire and marchers waving Palestinian flags in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Iran and Hezbollah, Iran's Lebanese allies, praised the Hamas attack.

Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri told Al Jazeera the group was holding a large number of Israeli captives, including senior officials. He said Hamas had enough captives to make Israel free all Palestinians in its jails.

Hamas said the attack was driven by what it called escalated Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem and against Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

That Israel was caught completely off guard was lamented as one of the worst intelligence failures in its history, a shock to a nation that boasts of its intensive infiltration and monitoring of militants. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

3
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

4
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

5
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

6
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

7
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

8
Sports

Asian Games: India finish with historic 107 medals, 28 of them gold

9
Comment

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

10
World

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria’s Golan Heights

Hezbollah bombards Israeli positions in disputed area along border with Syria’s Golan Heights

Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas, but ther...

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha being safely brought back home after Hamas attack on Israel

She had flown to Israel to attend Haifa International Film F...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

‘Instead of squabbling daily over different issues, let us h...

CBI searches residences of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra

CBI searches residences of West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra

Both Hakim and Mitra were arrested by the CBI in 2021 in the...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to Burail jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence