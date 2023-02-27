Israel, Palestine vow to work for peace

Jordan: Israel and Palestine pledged to work for peace at the end of talks in Aqaba, Jordan. The statement came at the end of a meet also attended by US and Egyptian officials.

Sri Lanka to import 2 million eggs from India

Colombo: Despite protests by local egg producers and concerns over bird flu raised by health officials, Sri Lanka is to import 2 million eggs from India this week. Procured by Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation, all imported eggs are to be issued for bakery industry at a price of Rs 40. IANS

Cuttlefish breeding site gets heritage tag in Oz

Canberra: A cuttlefish breeding zone off the coast of South Australia has been added to Australia’s National Heritage List. Each winter, thousands of cuttlefish migrate to the rocky shore near Whyalla on the Eyre Peninsula to breed, creating a spectacular underwater light show, Xinhua reported. IANS

600 realtors under lens over Turkey devastation

Ankara: More than 600 persons are being investigated in Turkey over buildings that gave way after the February 6 earthquake. In connection with the tragedy, around 184 suspects, including construction contractors and property owners, had already been arrested, as per official reports. IANS

A girl inside a tunnel of lights at the Children’s Museum of Caracas, which reopened after almost three years in Venezuela. Reuters