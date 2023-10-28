 Israel posts video of Gaza hospital, alleges its Hamas key operations base : The Tribune India

Israel posts video of Gaza hospital, alleges its Hamas key operations base

A still from the video.



ANI

Tel Aviv, October 28

Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari on Friday said the Hamas terror group's main base of operations is under Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

In a briefing for reporters, Hagari said Hamas had many underground complexes under Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, which they are using to direct attacks against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also levelled similar allegations against Hamas.

"Hamas-ISIS is sick. They turn hospitals into headquarters for their terror.

We just released intelligence proving it," posted Netanyahu on X.

Hagari also said, "We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacres of October 7."

He said Israel has intelligence that there are many tunnels leading to the underground base from outside the hospital, so that Hamas officials do not need to enter the hospital to reach it. But Hagari added that there is also an entrance to the underground complex from within one of the wards, The Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas terrorists operate inside and under Shifa hospital -- and other hospitals in Gaza -- with a network of terror tunnels," he said, adding, "Shifa is not the only hospital -- it is one of many. Hamas' use of hospitals is systematic."

Additionally, the IDF alleged that Hamas' internal security has a command centre inside Shifa Hospital, from which it directs rocket fire on Israel and stores weapons.

Hagari also levelled accusations against Hamas of using the hospital, with 1,500 beds and some 4,000 staff, as human shields.

"Hamas uses Shifa hospital as a shield for Hamas terror infrastructure," Hagari said, adding, "Hamas wages war from hospitals. By operating from these hospitals, Hamas not only endangers the lives of Israeli civilians; but also exploits innocent Gazan civilians. Hamas terrorists operate inside hospitals precisely because they know that the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians."

