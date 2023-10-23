 Israel pounds Gaza, strikes Lebanon, Syria targets; US beefs up military assets in region : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel pounds Gaza, strikes Lebanon, Syria targets; US beefs up military assets in region

Israel pounds Gaza, strikes Lebanon, Syria targets; US beefs up military assets in region

‘Significant’ uptick in possibility of attacks on Americans in West Asia: US Defence Secy

Israel pounds Gaza, strikes Lebanon, Syria targets; US beefs up military assets in region

A pro-Palestine protest in Brussels. REUTERS



Gaza/Jerusalem, October 22

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into wider West Asia conflict rose on Sunday with Washington warning of a significant risk to US interests in the region as ally Israel pounded Gaza and clashes on its border with Lebanon intensified.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, had been killed by Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours in the enclave, to which Israel laid siege after a deadly mass infiltration into Israel by Hamas gunmen on October 7. More than 4,741 Palestinians have been killed and 15,898 wounded so far.

In neighbouring Syria where Hamas’s main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, putting both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said.

Mourners at a funeral in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. REUTERS

Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006. Hezbollah said its four fighters were killed, raising the number to 24.

Lebanese security sources said 11 fighters with Palestinian militant groups in Lebanon had also been killed. At least five Israeli soldiers and one civilian have been killed, according to Israeli military reports. Israel has added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan.

At the same time, the second shipment of 17 trucks bringing aid to Palestinians crosses into Gaza, Egyptian media reports mentioned.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington had decided to send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system as well as additional Patriot battalions to West Asia in support of Israel and strengthen the US defence posture in the region after “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces”, a reference to Hezbollah, Palestinian and other militants.

In Berlin and London, thousands of people rallied to oppose antisemitism and support Israel, while demonstrations in support of Palestinians in besieged Gaza continued around the world.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces expressed regret after a tank accidentally fired, hitting an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom.

The IDF has said the incident was being investigated and the details were under review. — Agencies

UK minister condemns ‘jihad’ chants

  • Britain’s Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick condemned as “reprehensible” the chanting of “jihad” in London during pro-Palestinian protests. At least 10 arrests have been made.
  • In Berlin and London, thousands of people rally to support Israel, while pro-Palestine protests continue around the world.

Synagogue chief killed

A 40-year-old Synagogue president was found stabbed to death in Detroit, US. The police stated the killing has left some unanswered questions. It asked the public to be patient.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Continuous interference in our affairs': EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

2
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

3
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
World

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

6
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

7
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

8
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

9
Sports

ICC World Cup: India bowl out New Zealand for 273; Shami takes fifer

10
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Don't Miss

View All
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Top News

DIPLOMATIC ROW : Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...

India-US 2+2 meet in November

India-US 2+2 meet in November

Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone

India surge to top

ICC World Cup: With victory over New Zealand, India surge to top of points table


Cities

View All

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

Road repairs near Durgiana temple affect vehicular traffic

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as city BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Libraries still relevant in digital age, courtesy govt job aspirants

Two more arrested in Rs 50 lakh robbery case

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

After months, Doaba’s last breach plugged

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground