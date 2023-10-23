Israel pounds Gaza, strikes Lebanon, Syria targets; US beefs up military assets in region

Gaza/Jerusalem, October 22

Fears that the Israel-Hamas war could mushroom into wider West Asia conflict rose on Sunday with Washington warning of a significant risk to US interests in the region as ally Israel pounded Gaza and clashes on its border with Lebanon intensified.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 266 Palestinians, including 117 children, had been killed by Israeli air strikes in the past 24 hours in the enclave, to which Israel laid siege after a deadly mass infiltration into Israel by Hamas gunmen on October 7. More than 4,741 Palestinians have been killed and 15,898 wounded so far.

In neighbouring Syria where Hamas’s main regional backer Iran has a military presence, Israeli missiles hit Damascus and Aleppo international airports early on Sunday, putting both out of service and killing two workers, Syrian state media said.

Mourners at a funeral in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. REUTERS

Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed Hezbollah group clashed with Israeli forces in support of Hamas in the deadliest escalation of frontier violence since an Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006. Hezbollah said its four fighters were killed, raising the number to 24.

Lebanese security sources said 11 fighters with Palestinian militant groups in Lebanon had also been killed. At least five Israeli soldiers and one civilian have been killed, according to Israeli military reports. Israel has added 14 communities close to Lebanon and Syria to its evacuation contingency plan.

At the same time, the second shipment of 17 trucks bringing aid to Palestinians crosses into Gaza, Egyptian media reports mentioned.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington had decided to send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system as well as additional Patriot battalions to West Asia in support of Israel and strengthen the US defence posture in the region after “recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces”, a reference to Hezbollah, Palestinian and other militants.

In Berlin and London, thousands of people rallied to oppose antisemitism and support Israel, while demonstrations in support of Palestinians in besieged Gaza continued around the world.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces expressed regret after a tank accidentally fired, hitting an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom.

The IDF has said the incident was being investigated and the details were under review. — Agencies

UK minister condemns ‘jihad’ chants

Britain’s Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick condemned as “reprehensible” the chanting of “jihad” in London during pro-Palestinian protests. At least 10 arrests have been made.

Synagogue chief killed

A 40-year-old Synagogue president was found stabbed to death in Detroit, US. The police stated the killing has left some unanswered questions. It asked the public to be patient.

