 Israel pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israel pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city

Israel pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city

Israel has been under pressure from its chief ally, the US, to begin to switch to lower-intensity fighting

Israel pulling thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on enclave's main southern city

An Israeli military helicopter flies near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, January 1, 2024. AP/PTI



AP

Tel Aviv (Israel), January 1

Thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday, in the first significant drawdown of troops since the war began as forces continued to bear down on the main city in the southern half of the enclave.

The troop movement could signal that fighting is being scaled back in some areas of Gaza, particularly in the northern half where the military has said it is close to assuming operational control.

Israel has been under pressure from its chief ally, the United States, to begin to switch to lower-intensity fighting.

Word of the drawdown came ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region and after the Biden administration bypassed Congress for the second time this month to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel.

But fierce fighting continued in other areas of Gaza, especially the southern city Khan Younis and central areas of the territory. Israel has pledged to charge ahead until its war aims have been achieved, including dismantling Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years.

The military said in a statement Monday that five brigades, or several thousand troops, were being taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks for training and rest.

In a briefing Sunday that first announced the troop withdrawal without specifying how many forces were leaving, army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari did not say whether the decision meant Israel was launching a new phase of the war.

“The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly,” he said.

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas' military and governing capabilities in its war, which was sparked by the militant group's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people. Roughly 240 people were taken hostage.

Israel responded with a blistering air, ground and sea offensive that has killed more than 21,900 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel says more than 8,000 militants have been killed, without providing evidence. It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, saying the militants embed within residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

The war has displaced some 85 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, sending swells of people seeking shelter in Israeli-designated safe areas that the military has nevertheless bombed. Palestinians are left with a sense that nowhere is safe in the tiny enclave.

Battles in the south

In Khan Younis, where Israel is believed to have thousands of troops, residents reported airstrikes and shelling in the west and centre of the city. The military and the militant group Islamic Jihad reported clashes in the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on X, formerly Twitter, that it transported several dead and injured following a strike late Sunday in the Beach Street in Khan Younis. It posted nighttime footage showing medics carrying casualties to ambulances.

Combat was also reported in urban refugee camps in central Gaza, where Israel expanded its offensive last week.

“It's our routine: bombings, massacres and martyrs,” said Saeed Moustafa, a Palestinian from the Nuseirat camp. He said he could hear sporadic explosions and gunfire in Nuseirat and in the nearby Bureij and Maghazi camps.

“Just as we speak, there is a big explosion not far from my home,” he said in a phone call Monday morning.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday that 156 people were killed in the past day.

The Israeli military meanwhile said an airstrike killed Adel Mismah, a regional commander of Hamas' elite Nukhba forces, in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Hamas fired a large barrage of rockets toward Israel, including at its commercial hub Tel Aviv, as the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve.

A different mode of operation

Israel has said the war will last for months. It has argued that it needs time to clear Gaza of militants' weapons and infrastructure and to prevent Hamas from being able to stage more attacks.

Israel has resisted international calls for a long-term cease-fire, saying doing so would amount to a victory for Hamas.

Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general once in charge of strategic planning in the Israeli military, said the troop changes may be a result of the US pressure. He said it indicated a shift in how Israel was conducting the war in some areas.

“The war is not stopping,” said Brom. “It is the beginning of a different mode of operation.”

Israelis still largely support the wars aims, even as the cost in soldiers' lives is mounting.

Over the weekend, the military said that of the soldiers killed since the ground operation began — as of Monday, 172 in total — 18 were killed by friendly fire while another 11 died by weapons or equipment malfunctions or accidents.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

4
Haryana

Living near power unit for 40 years, Panipat villagers to shift at last

5
Punjab

Punjab govt promotes 15 IAS officers

6
Ludhiana

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

7
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

8
World

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

9
Punjab

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

10
Himachal

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu moves Supreme Court against High Court order to shift him

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa; tsunami warnings issued

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

3 metre high tsunami expected to hit Niigata and other prefe...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

Three days after the WFI held its polls, the ministry suspen...

CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict

CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict

On issue of denial of same-sex marriage rights to queer comm...

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted?

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT investigating drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala