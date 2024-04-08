Israel reduces troops in south Gaza; Egypt to host new talks

JERUSALEM/CAIRO, April 7

Israel said on Sunday it had withdrawn more soldiers from southern Gaza, leaving just one brigade, as it and Hamas sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks over a potential ceasefire in the six-month conflict.

Israel has been reducing numbers in Gaza since the start of the year to relieve reservists and is under growing pressure from its ally Washington to improve the humanitarian situation, especially after last week's killing of seven aid workers.

The military spokesperson did not give details on reasons for withdrawing soldiers or numbers involved.

Both Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza, confirmed they were sending delegations to Egypt.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would not bend to foreign pressure and give in to “extreme demands”.

Hamas says an agreement must secure a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, full withdrawal of forces from areas occupied after Oct. 7, and freedom of movement of residents across the Gaza Strip.

More than 250 hostages were seized and some 1,200 people killed during Hamas’ October 7 attack, according to Israeli tallies. More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive. — Reuters

Houthis target British, US & Israeli ships

Cairo: Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones at British, US and Israeli ships, the latest in a campaign of attacks on shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war. The operations took place during the last 72 hours, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

Netanyahu: truce only after hostages freed

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday Israel would not agree to a ceasefire after six months of war against Hamas in Gaza until the hostages in Gaza are released

The Israeli Prime Minister’s comments made at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting came as a new round of truce talks in Egypt are set to begin

Netanyahu said despite growing international pressure, Israel would not give in to “extreme” demands from Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas, which sparked the war on October 7 with its deadly attack on southern Israel

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel