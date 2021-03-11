Israel seeks apology over Sergei Lavrov's Hitler comment

JERUSALEM, May 2

Israel denounced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday for suggesting that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, accusing Lavrov of spreading anti-Semitism and belittling the Holocaust.

"Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them," Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. "The use of the Holocaust of the Jewish people for political purposes must stop immediately," he said.

Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid demanded an apology from Lavrov over his comments, which were made on Sunday in an interview with Italian television, and called in the Russian ambassador for "a tough talk" over the assertion. — Reuters

