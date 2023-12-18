Israel steps up Gaza offensive after fresh talks on hostages

Cairo/Gaza/Jerusalem, Dec 17

Israel stepped up its bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Sunday, killing at least 40 people, Palestinians said, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the only way to secure the release of hostages was intense military pressure on Hamas.

France slams Tel Aviv The French foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the bombing of a residential building after one of its workers died as a result of wounds sustained during an Israeli attack in Rafah. The man was seeking refuge in the house of a colleague from the French consulate alongside two other co-workers and a number of their family members, the ministry said, adding “We demand that the Israeli authorities shed full light on the circumstances of the bombing.” European allies press for ceasefire as unease grows Some of Israel’s closest European allies, including the UK and Germany, pressed for a ceasefire on Sunday, underscoring growing international unease with the devastating impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian population. The concerted push by Europe comes ahead of a visit to Israel on Monday by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

The Israeli attacks took place amid fierce fighting the length of the coastal enclave, according to residents and militants, with communications down for a fourth day, making it hard to reach the wounded.

Israel’s spy chief held talks on Friday with the prime minister of Qatar, which mediated earlier hostage releases in return for a week-long ceasefire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

But the militants have said they will not discuss freeing any more of those captured when they attacked southern Israel on October 7 while Israel continues the all-out war on Gaza it unleashed in response.

With no signs of compromise, the violence intensified.

Israeli missile strikes against a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Hamas Aqsa radio said, quoting the director of the health ministry.

Israel said it had operated against “terrorist” targets. Its military said on Sunday that 121 soldiers had been killed since the ground campaign began on October 27, when tanks and infantry began to push into Gaza’s cities and refugee camps. — Reuters

