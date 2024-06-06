Israel steps up Gaza offensive as US presses for ceasefire deal

Cairo, June 5

Israel announced a new military campaign against Hamas in central Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian medics said airstrikes there had killed dozens of people ahead of talks between US and Qatari mediators to try to finalise a ceasefire deal.

The armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they had fought gun battles with Israeli forces in areas throughout the enclave and fired anti-tank rockets and shells as the two sides sought the upper hand amid pressure to lay down their arms.

At least 44 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes in central Gaza Strip areas since Tuesday, health officials in the enclave said. Two children were among the dead laid out on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said jets were hitting Hamas militant targets in central Gaza while ground forces were operating “in a focused manner with guidance from intelligence” in the area of Al-Bureij - one of Gaza’s long established refugee settlements.

“The forces of the 98th Division began a precise campaign in the areas of East Bureij and East Deir al-Balah, above and below ground at the same time,” an Israeli military statement said.

CIA chief discusses ceasefire in Doha

CIA Director William Burns was meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister, an official briefed on the talks said. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the administration was waiting for a response from Hamas through the Qatari mediators to a ceasefire proposal that US President Joe Biden revealed on Friday.

Qatar said on Tuesday that the proposal was now much closer to the positions of both sides. — Reuters

Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem’s Palestinian area

Jerusalem: Thousands of mostly ultranationalist Israelis were taking part in an annual march through a sensitive Palestinian area of Jerusalem today, with some stoking already surging wartime tensions by chanting “Death to Arabs". The annual march commemorates “Jerusalem Day”, which marks Israel's capture of east Jerusalem. AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel