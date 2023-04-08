Israel strikes Gaza Strip, Lebanon

Jerusalem: Israel conducted rare airstrikes in Lebanon and continued bombarding the Gaza Strip on Friday, an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict following violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive site. With tensions running high across Israel and the region, an alleged Palestinian shooting attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank killed two women and seriously wounded a 45-year-old. AP
Indian surgeon named Royal College adviser
Hyderabad: Renowned surgeon Dr P Raghu Ram has been appointed international adviser to the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG), which is one of the oldest Royal Colleges in the world. IANS
Sultan to be 1st Arab to perform spacewalk
Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Thursday announced that Sultan AlNeyadi will become the first Arab astronaut to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 on the International Space Station (ISS). It is scheduled for April 28. The UAE will become the 10th country to perform a spacewalk on the ISS.
