 Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base

Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base

Also, Palestinian militants continued firing rockets into Israel, with constant sirens in southern Israel a reminder of the threat

Israel strikes near Gaza’s largest hospital after accusing Hamas of using it as a base

Israeli artillery unit fires from the Israeli side of the Israel Gaza border into Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, October 29, 2023. Reuters



AP

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), October 29

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early Sunday near Gaza’s largest hospital, which is packed with patients and tens of thousands of Palestinians seeking shelter, residents said.

Israel has said Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have a command post under the hospital, without providing much evidence.

The strikes came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a “second stage” in Israel's war on Hamas, three weeks after Hamas launched a brutal incursion into Israel October 7.

Tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend in what officials described as a widening ground offensive as Israel pounded the territory from air, land and sea. The bombardment — described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war — knocked out most communications in the territory late Friday, largely cutting off the besieged enclave's 2.3 million people from the world.

Communications were restored to many people in Gaza early Sunday, according to local telecoms companies, Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org and confirmation on the ground.

In a sign of growing chaos in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said thousands of people broke into its Gaza aid warehouses to take food and other “basic survival items” like hygeine products.

Thomas White, the agency's director in Gaza, said the break-in was “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down.” The agency, known as UNRWA, provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. Its schools across the territory have been transformed into packed shelters housing Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

Residents said the latest airstrikes destroyed most of the roads leading to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, in the northern part of the besieged territory.

Israel says most residents have heeded its orders to flee to the south, but hundreds of thousands remain in the north, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones.

Tens of thousands are sheltering in Shifa, which is also packed with patients wounded in the strikes.

“Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult,” Mahmoud al-Sawah, who is sheltering in the hospital, said over the phone. “It seems they want to cut off the area.”

Another Gaza City resident, Abdallah Sayed, said the Israeli bombing over the past two days was “the most violent and intense” since the war started. The Israeli military had no immediate comment when asked about reports of strikes near Shifa.

The army recently released computer-generated images showing what it said were Hamas installations in and around Shifa Hospital, as well as interrogations of captured Hamas fighters who might have been speaking under duress. Israel has made similar claims before, but has not substantiated them.

Little is known about Hamas' tunnels and other infrastructure, and the claims could not be independently verified. Hamas' government dismissed the allegations as “lies” and said they were “a precursor for striking this facility.”

On Saturday, the Israeli military released grainy images showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of Gaza, apparently near the border, and said warplanes had bombed dozens of Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers.

The escalation ratcheted up domestic pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of some 230 hostages seized in the October 7 rampage, when Hamas fighters from Gaza breached Israel's defences and stormed into nearby towns, gunning down civilians and soldiers in a surprise attack.

Desperate family members met with Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, said Palestinian militants “are ready immediately” to release all hostages if Israel releases all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, dismissed the offer as “psychological terror.”

Netanyahu told the nationally televised news conference that Israel is determined to bring back all the hostages, and maintained that the expanding ground operation “will help us in this mission.” He said he couldn't reveal everything that is being done due to the sensitivity and secrecy of the efforts.

“This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home,” he said in his first time taking questions from journalists since the war began.

Netanyahu also acknowledged that the October 7 “debacle,” in which more than 1,400 people were killed, would need a thorough investigation, adding that “everyone will have to answer questions, including me.”

The Israeli military said it was gradually expanding its ground operations inside Gaza, while stopping short of calling it an all-out invasion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle in dense residential areas.

“We are proceeding with the stages of the war according to an organized plan,” Hagari, the military spokesman, said. The comments hinted at a strategy of staged escalation, instead of a massive and overwhelming offensive.

Despite the Israeli offensive, Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, with the constant sirens in southern Israel a reminder of the threat.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose Saturday to just over 7,700 people since the war began, with 377 deaths reported since late Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Most of those killed have been women and minors, the ministry said.

An estimated 1,700 people remain trapped beneath the rubble, according to the Health Ministry, which has said it bases its estimates on distress calls it received.

Israel says its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate among civilians, putting them in danger.

More than 1.4 million people across Gaza have fled their homes, nearly half crowding into UN schools and shelters, following repeated warnings by the Israeli military that they would be in danger if they remained in northern Gaza. No one has been allowed out of the sealed-off territory, and Israel has allowed only a trickle of food and medical aid to enter from Egypt.

Gaza's sole power plant shut down shortly after the start of the war, and Israel has allowed no fuel to enter, saying Hamas would use it for military purposes.

Hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment, and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees is also trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running to meet essential needs.

The conflict has threatened to ignite a wider war across the region, with Lebanon's militant Hezbollah trading fire with Israel along the border.

In recent days, both Israel and the US have struck targets in Syria that they say are linked to Iran, which backs Hamas, Hezbollah and other armed groups in the Middle East. The US said it was responding to attacks on American forces in Syria and Iraq.

Israeli forces have also traded fire with Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank, where over 100 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, mostly during military raids and violent protests.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were killed early Sunday as Israeli forces carried out raids across the occupied territory, where Israel says it has detained hundreds of Hamas members.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Pick any car from our range…': Anand Mahindra's special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

2
Punjab

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

3
Punjab

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

4
India

One killed, 36 injured in multiple blasts at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; suspect surrenders

5
Punjab

Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab’s Bathinda

6
World

Gaza war has entered a new stage, says Israel defence minister; Hamas offers swap of hostages for all Palestinian in Israeli jails

7
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

8
India

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

9
Punjab

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

10
Comment

Saviours of Kashmir in October 1947

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kochi

One killed, 36 injured in multiple blasts at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; suspect surrenders

According to preliminary probe, IED was used to carry out th...

Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'

Blast occurs during the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses

ICC World Cup: India make 229 for 9 against England

ICC World Cup: India make 229 for 9 against England

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

Governor Purohit softens stand, says will examine the money ...

Police inspector shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Police inspector shot by terrorists in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Inspector Masroor Wani was playing cricket with local boys a...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

Man shot dead, another hurt during armed robbery

GNDU chosen for 5G Use-Case Lab

Ward watch: Potholed roads, overflowing sewers bane of residents

Ahead of Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas, nagar kirtan taken out

‘Steps to check stubble-burning economically not viable’

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

Finally, headway on EV charging station issue

43 slots left, UT may stop fuel 2-wheeler registration today

Boost to fight against stray canine menace in city

Paid parking at Sec 26 mandi to be resumed

PGI changes name of Surgical Gastroenterology Dept

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Security beefed up in Delhi around churches after Kerala blast in convention centre

Ban BS III, BS IV diesel buses in NCR areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Centre

At 304, Delhi air worsens to 'very poor'

Field tests to combat air pollution achieve encouraging results

1984 riots case: Delhi Lieutenant Governor gives nod to file appeal

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar’s AQI swings between moderate & satisfactory

Hockey Tourney: IAF beat Punjab & Sind Bank, bag 3 points

To dodge govt, farmers come up with novel ways of burning crop residue

2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Farmers opting for DSR method await incentive

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 87: Mohalla Karabara roads in a shambles

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 88: Traffic jams at New Shivpuri Chowk common sight

Saras Mela receives massive footfall

Two held with 8 stolen bikes in Ludhiana

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

Youth killed after bike hits stationary truck

MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Punjab fencing team secures gold medal