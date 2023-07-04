Israel targets West Bank militant stronghold, 8 Palestinians killed

PTI

Jenin (West Bank), July 3

Israel struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank with drones early on Monday and deployed hundreds of troops in the area, in an incursion that resembled the wide-scale military operations carried out during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded.

Protesters, cops clash Hundreds of anti-government protesters converged on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, with some in the crowd scuffling with police who tried to clear them from blocking access to the terminal that handles most flights in and out of the country

The protest is against a plan by PM Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary

Earlier in the day, demonstrators briefly shut off access to a major Israeli seaport as the half-year-long crisis over the judicial overhaul again builds up steam

Troops remained inside the Jenin refugee camp at midday on Monday, pushing ahead with the largest operation in the area during more than a year of fighting.

It came at a time of growing domestic pressure for a tough response to a series of attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting attack last month that killed four Israelis.

Black smoke rose from the crowded streets of the camp, exchanges of fire rang out and the buzzing of drones could be heard overhead as the military pressed on.

Residents said power was cut off in some parts and military bulldozers plowed through narrow streets, damaging buildings as they cleared the way for Israeli forces. The Palestinians and neighbouring Jordan and Egypt and the 57-nation OIC condemned the violence.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the operation was “proceeding as planned”, but gave no indication when the incursion would end.

Army spokesman Lt Col Richard Hecht said a brigade-size force was taking part in the operation, and that military drones had carried out a series of strikes to clear the way for the ground forces.