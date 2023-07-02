Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal

Jerusalem, July 2
Israel has approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel's air force to 75, the ministry said, adding that the deal will be financed through the defense aid package Israel receives from the United States.
Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35. In May 2018, its air force chief said that Israel was the first to use the plane in combat.
The F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and in Israel by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).
Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to involve Israeli defense companies in the production of aircraft components, the Israeli ministry added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maharashtra political shake-up LIVE Updates: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...
Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar
‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...
Maharashtra political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this ‘circus’ won’t last long
‘We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray’, said Raut
Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur
Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up
Punjab govt to not bear Rs 55 lakh expense incurred on UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari: CM Mann
'Amount to recovered from former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and...