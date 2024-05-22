Israel urges ‘civilised nations’ to spurn International Criminal Court arrest warrants against its leaders

JERUSALEM, May 21

Israel on Tuesday urged “nations of the civilised world” to oppose the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants against its leaders, and to declare they would ignore the warrants.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was named in Monday’s announcement at The Hague, called it a “disgraceful” bid to interfere in Israel’s more than seven-month-old Gaza war against Hamas.

Israel’s anger is echoed in Washington, which condemned the impression of equivalence given by the fact that the prosecutor, Karim Khan, simultaneously sought warrants against leaders of the Palestinian Islamist group.

“We call on the nations of the civilised, free world - nations who despise terrorists and anyone who supports them - to stand by Israel. You should outright condemn this step,” government spokesperson Tal Heinrich said.

“Make sure the ICC understands where you stand. Oppose the prosecutor’s decision and declare that, even if warrants are issued, you do not intend to enforce them. Because this is not about our leaders. It’s about our survival.” In a post on X, Gallant said: “The attempt by Prosecutor Karim Khan to deny the State of Israel the right to self-defence and to free its hostages must be rejected out of hand.” Hamas holds around 125 hostages seized during its cross-border rampage on Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and triggered the war. Gaza medical officials say more than 35,000 have been killed during the Israeli offensive.

Khan said Israel did have the right to defend its population but added: “That right, however, does not absolve Israel or any state of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law”. — Reuters

