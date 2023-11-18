 Israeli air strikes kill 47 in south Gaza ahead of looming onslaught against Hamas : The Tribune India

Israeli air strikes kill 47 in south Gaza ahead of looming onslaught against Hamas

Gaza health authorities raise death toll to 12,000; including 5,000 children

A Palestinian man sits with a child wounded in an Israeli strike at Nasser hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Reuters Photo



Reuters

Gaza/Jerusalem, November 18

Israeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 47 Palestinians on Saturday, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave’s south after subduing the north.

The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday that it had received “horrifying” images and footage of scores of people killed and wounded in an attack on an UNRWA school in the Israeli-occupied north.

“These attacks cannot become commonplace, they must stop. A humanitarian ceasefire cannot wait any longer,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X. Israel’s military did not immediately comment.

Palestinian officials accused the Israeli army of forcibly evacuating most staff, patients and displaced people from Gaza’s largest hospital in the north and abandoning them to perilous journeys southwards on foot.

Israeli forces, which seized Al Shifa hospital in their offensive across north Gaza earlier this week, saying it concealed an underground Hamas command centre, denied the accusation, saying evacuations were voluntary.

Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls the tiny, coastal enclave after its October 7 rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel has bombed to rubble much of Gaza City - the enclave’s urban heart - ordered the depopulation of the northern half of the narrow strip and displaced around two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians.

Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000, including 5,000 children. The United Nations deems those figures credible, though they are now updated only infrequently as war devastation has hampered communications.

Air Strikes

An Israeli offensive into south Gaza could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled the Israeli storming of Gaza City in the north to uproot again, along with residents of Khan Younis, a city of more than 4,00,000, compounding a dire humanitarian crisis.

Overnight on Saturday, 26 Palestinians were killed and 23 wounded by an air strike on two apartments in a multi-storey block in a busy residential district of Khan Younis, according to health officials.

Eyad Al-Zaeem said that he lost his aunt, her children and her grandchildren in the air strike in Khan Younis, and that all had evacuated from north Gaza on Israeli army orders only to die where the army told them they could be safe.

“All of them were martyred. They had nothing to do with the Hamas resistance,” said Zaeem, standing outside the morgue at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis where 26 bodies were laid out before they were to be carried by loved ones to burials.

A few kilometres to the north, six Palestinians were killed when a house was bombed from the air in the town of Deir Al-Balah, according to health authorities.

A third Israeli air strike on Saturday afternoon killed 15 Palestinians in a house west of Khan Younis, close to a shelter for displaced people, witnesses and medics said.

Israel says Hamas typically conceals fighters and weaponry in residential and other civilian buildings, which Hamas denies.

An Israeli military statement said that over the past 24 hours its air force hit dozens of Gaza targets including militants, command centres, rocket launch sites and munitions factories.

A senior aide to Israel’s Prime Minister urged Palestinian civilians on Friday to relocate away from Khan Younis as Israeli forces would have to advance into the city to oust Hamas fighters dug into underground tunnels and bunkers - suggesting an Israeli ground offensive into the south was imminent.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine

