Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon

Rafah, November 4

Residents of south Lebanon reported some of the fiercest Israeli strikes yet during weeks of cross-border clashes after Hezbollah said it carried out simultaneous attacks on Israeli positions at the Lebanese border.

The Israeli army said its warplanes had struck Hezbollah targets in response to an earlier attack from Lebanese territory, and was accompanying the air strikes with artillery and tank shelling.

A Lebanese source familiar with Hezbollah’s attacks said the group had fired a powerful missile not yet used in the fighting, saying it had hit an Israeli position across the border from the villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich.

The UAE president’s diplomatic adviser said the latest war in Gaza showed Israel’s policy of containment had failed and the US needed to push for a quick end to the conflict and a new strategy, or else be considered ineffective by the region. — Agencies