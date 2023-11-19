 Israeli airstrikes kill 47 in south Gaza : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israeli airstrikes kill 47 in south Gaza

Israeli airstrikes kill 47 in south Gaza

Tel Aviv orders ‘evacuation’ of Al Shifa Hospital I Skeleton crew to take care of sick

Israeli airstrikes kill 47 in south Gaza

Palestinians douse a fire after an Israeli strike on Rafah. AP/PTI



Khan Younis (Gaza), November 18

Israeli airstrikes on residential blocks in south Gaza killed at least 47 Palestinians on Saturday even as many patients and staff left Al Shifa Hospital, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to take care for those too sick to move.

Palestinian toll crosses 12,000

The Gaza health authorities on Friday raised the death toll in the enclave to more than 12,000, including 5,000 children

In south Gaza, Israel warned civilians to relocate as it attacked Hamas. Such a move could compel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled south from the Israeli assault on Gaza City to move again, along with residents of Khan Younis, a city of more than 4,00,000, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis.

“We’re asking people to relocate. I know it’s not easy for many of them, but we don’t want to see civilians caught up in the crossfire,” said Mark Regev, an aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls the Gaza Strip after its October 7 rampage into Israel in which its fighters killed 1,200 people and dragged 240 hostages into the enclave.

Since then, Israel has bombed much of Gaza City — the enclave’s urban core — to rubble, ordered the depopulation of the northern half of the narrow strip and displaced around two-thirds of Gaza’s population. Many of those who have fled fear their homelessness could become permanent.

Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000, including 5,000 children.

Overnight on Saturday, 26 Palestinians were killed and 23 injured by an airstrike on two apartments in a multi-storey block in Khan Younis, according to health officials.

A few kilometres to the north, six Palestinians were killed when a house was bombed from the air in the town of Deir Al-Balah, according to health authorities.

At Al Shifa Hospital, Israel’s military has been conducting searches for traces of a Hamas command centre that it alleges was located under the building — a claim Hamas and the hospital staff deny — and urging the several thousand people still there to leave.

On Saturday, the military said it had been asked by the hospital’s director to help those who would like to leave do so by a secure route. The military said it did not order any evacuation, and that medical personnel were being allowed to remain in the hospital to support patients who could not be moved.

But Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, said the military had ordered the facility cleared, giving the hospital an hour to get people out.

After it appeared the evacuation was mostly complete, Dr Ahmed Mokhallalati, a Shifa physician, said on social media that there were some 120 patients remaining who were unable to leave, including some in intensive care and premature babies, and that he and five other doctors were staying behind to care for them. — Agencies

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

2
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

3
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

4
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

5
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

6
India

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

7
India

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches projects worth Rs 867 crore in Hoshiarpur

9
Amritsar

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

10
World

Moldova's first dog nips Austrian president on the hand during official visit

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers

Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

5 options on table, work stopped to save lives, says govt

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Govt to summon IT firms on deepfake threat

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’

Statements of students, parents, teachers match up

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations

Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

UT starts shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged

With cricket & cuisine, hoteliers set to cash in on WC final

PGI orders loose-fitting attire for nurses, stirs row

Doc tricked into buying fake gold, loses Rs 20 lakh

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

Sack Chief Secretary for ‘misuse’ of position: CM Kejriwal to L-G

GRAP Stage 4 curbs revoked as air quality sees further improvement

54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Delhi Police to bid adieu to 7,000 British era .303 rifles

Lekhi alleges Rs 3,735-cr scam in Delhi Jal Board

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rolls out doles for Hoshiarpur residents with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Rs 3.35 crore pending, JCT Mill power supply disconnected

Reduction in farm fires bring cheers to Jalandhar residents

Jharkhand man arrested with 1.5-kg heroin

Jandiala-based resident booked on charge of cheating farmer

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

10% of deaths in road mishaps involve stray animals, says study

891 FIR registered against farm fires in Punjab: DGP

3 attempt to loot money changer with toy pistols

Former ACP, inspector booked for not returning licensed arms

Youth killed in road mishap

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp