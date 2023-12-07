Israeli attacks intensify in south, safe areas for Gazans shrink

Gaza, December 6

Israeli troops fought fierce battles with Hamas in southern Gaza on Wednesday after reaching the heart of the city of Khan Younis, forcing Palestinian civilians to seek refuge elsewhere as the number of safe areas decreases. Israeli warplanes also bombarded targets across the densely populated coastal territory in one of the heaviest phases of fighting in the two months since Israel began its military campaign to eliminate the Palestinian militant group.

Palestinian medics said hospitals were overflowing with dead and wounded, many of them women and children, and supplies were running out. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people driven out of the north were seeking shelter in the dwindling number of places in the south designated as safe areas by Israel.

In Geneva, the United Nations human rights chief said the situation was “apocalyptic” and there was a risk that serious rights violations were being committed by both sides. The UN said it was impossible to deliver aid through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt.

After largely gaining control of northern Gaza, Israeli troops and tanks pushed further south and encircled Khan Younis following the collapse of seven-day truce last week. Israel said its forces had struck hundreds of targets, including a militant cell near a school in the north. Hamas’ armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, said combat was fierce.

According to Hamas, at least 16,248 people have been killed in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Turkey has rejected plans to establish a post-war buffer zone in Gaza because it would be disrespectful to Palestinians, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying. Erdogan said Gaza’s governance and future after the war would be decided by Palestinians alone.

France has condemned shelling by Israel in south Lebanon that resulted in the death of a Lebanese soldier, a spokesperson for the French foreign ministry said. The Israeli shelling also left three wounded near a border village in south Lebanon. — Reuters

