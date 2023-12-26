 Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive

Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive

Israel's offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. More than 20,600 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and childrenhave been killed

Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 26, 2023. Reuters photo



AP

Rafah (Gaza Strip), December 26

Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza on Tuesday, residents said, in apparent preparation to expand their ground offensive into a third section of the besieged territory.

The opening of a potential new battle zone points to the long and destructive road still ahead as Israel vows to crush Hamas after its October 7 attack on southern Israel. For weeks, Israeli forces have been engaged in heavy urban fighting in northern Gaza and in the southern city of Khan Younis, driving Palestinians into further smaller corners of territory in search of refuge.

Despite international pressure for a cease-fire and US calls for a reduction in civilian casualties, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned that the fight “isn't close to finished”.

Israel's offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. More than 20,600 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.

Meanwhile, there were new signs of the Israel-Hamas war enflaming tensions around the region. An Israeli airstrike in Syria killed an Iranian general, bringing vows of revenge from Iran. US warplanes hit Iranian-backed militias in Iraq who had carried out a drone strike that wounded American soldiers there.

Residents of central Gaza on Tuesday described a night of shelling and airstrikes shaking the Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij camps. The camps are built-up towns, housing Palestinians driven from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war and their descendants and now also crowded with people who fled from the north.

“The bombing was very intense,” Radwan Abu Sheitta, a Palestinian teacher said by phone from his home in Bureij. “It seems they are approaching,” he said of the Israeli troops.

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military arm, said its fighters struck an Israeli tank east of Bureij. Its report could not be independently confirmed, but it suggested Israeli forces were moving toward the camp.

Warplanes and artillery also hammered areas east of Nuseirat camp. “We couldn't sleep because of the bombing,” said Ezzel-Din Mohammed Abdallah al-Masry, a Palestinian fisherman who was displaced to the area from northern Gaza with his five children and other family. “The children are terrified. We are terrified.”                  

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq carried out a drone strike on a US base in Irbil in northern Iraq on Monday, wounding three American service members, one of them critically, according to US officials. In response, American warplanes before dawn Tuesday hit three locations in Iraq connected to one of the main militias, Kataib Hezbollah.

The Israeli strike Monday hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus, killing Gen Seyed Razi Mousavi, an adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria. The strike hit as he was entering a farm reportedly used as an office of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the district of Sayeda Zeinab on Damascus' outskirts, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Throughout the war, a constellation of Iranian-backed militia groups around the region have stepped up attacks in support of Hamas. So far, all sides have appeared to calibrate the violence to stay short of sparking an all-out conflict, but the fear is that an unexpected escalation could spiral out of

Israel faces international criticism for the civilian death toll. It blames Hamas, citing the militants' use of crowded residential areas and tunnels. Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, without presenting evidence.

In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Tuesday morning its medics evacuated several dead and wounded after a house in the city's al-Amal neighbourhood was bombed overnight. In nighttime footage posted by the charity, first responders and residents pulled a dead person from the rubble, using lights from mobile phones.

An Associated Press cameraman on the scene saw at least two dead and 15 wounded, mostly children.

The expanding fighting has pushed the population into a shrinking area, particularly the central city of Deir al-Balah and Rafah, at the far south of Gaza on the Egyptian border. More than a million people have squeezed into UN shelters, and many more displaced people are crowded into houses.

UN officials have warned that a quarter of the population is starving under Israel's siege of the territory, which allows in only a trickle of food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies.

Egypt has put forward an ambitious peace proposal aiming not only to end the war but also to lay out a plan for the day after. It calls for a phased hostage release and the formation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank, according to a senior Egyptian official and a European diplomat familiar with the proposal.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

2
Himachal

Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel inaugurated; will contribute to region’s economic growth, says Himachal CM Sukhu

3
Trending

Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

4
India

Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days

5
Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

6
India

WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi

7
Punjab

Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas

8
World

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hindu woman files nomination for general election

9
Diaspora

3 men of Indian origin arrested in Canada as police seize fake cardboard licence plates, drugs

10
Madhya Pradesh

MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas and take strict action, says Rajnath Singh

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas and take strict action, says Rajnath Singh

Was speaking after the commissioning of stealth guided missi...

CISF interrogates passengers in 'donkey' flight carrying 303 Indians, grounded in France for days

Indian passengers on 'donkey' flight interrogated on their arrival in Mumbai; Nicaragua-bound plane was held in France for days

A few passengers have been detained in France

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog likely to affect more flights in the day

Veer Bal Diwas: Amit Shah, JP Nadda pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons

Sikh gurus taught Indians to live for their land's glory, PM Modi says on Veer Bal Diwas

The day commemorates martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet lights pyre of Col Karanbir who died after being 8 years in coma; was shot by terrorists

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

Mohali admn orders clubs, hotels, eateries, shops to close at 1 am on intervening night of Dec 31-Jan 1

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Noted history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy, who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College, dies of cardiac arrest

Delhi chokes as AQI ‘very poor’; low visibility hits flight operations

Delhi High Court refuses to direct TRAI to furnish tapping info to mobile user

Make plan for regularisation of illegal colonies: L-G to officials

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet lights pyre of Col Karanbir who died after being 8 years in coma; was shot by terrorists

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala