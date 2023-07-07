Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians who carried out attack: Army

Reuters

Nablus, West Bank, July 7

Israeli security forces on Friday killed two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a shooting attack against police this week, Israel's military said.

Israeli forces raided the occupied West Bank town of Nablus, the military said, and "both terrorists were killed following an exchange of fire."

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli troops had cordoned off a house where the two had holed up and that they had been "executed". It reported that clashes with residents later broke out.

Friday's raid into Nablus followed a two-day Israeli operation earlier this week in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, which has been a flashpoint in a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has convulsed the West Bank for more than a year.

The Israeli military said it had targeted infrastructure and weapons depots of Palestinian militant factions in Jenin in the operation.

Twelve Palestinians, most confirmed as militant fighters, were killed and around 100 wounded in the incursion that began with late-night drone strikes, followed by a sweep involving more than 1,000 troops.

Israel says all the Palestinians killed were combatants. One Israeli soldier was killed.