Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid

TULKARM (West Bank), May 4

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in an overnight raid in a village near the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, which cited Palestinian security sources.

Security sources said Israeli forces had taken some of the bodies following the raid in the village of Deir al-Ghusun. The Israeli military said it was conducting “counterterrorism activities in the area”.

Saturday’s operation near Tulkarm, a flashpoint city, was the latest in a series of clashes in the occupied West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians that has been escalating for more than two years but which has picked up in intensity since the Hamas-led attack on Israel last October.

At least 460 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or Jewish settlers in the West Bank or East Jerusalem since October 7, according to Palestinian Health Ministry records. — Reuters

