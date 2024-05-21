 Israeli forces kill at least 7 Palestinians in a West Bank raid : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Israeli forces kill at least 7 Palestinians in a West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill at least 7 Palestinians in a West Bank raid

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said its fighters battled the Israeli forces

Israeli forces kill at least 7 Palestinians in a West Bank raid

Smoke rises from an explosion following an airstrike in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, May 20, 2024. Reuters



AP

Jenin (West Bank), May 21

Israeli forces raided a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, killing at least seven Palestinians, including a doctor, according to local authorities, in some of the deadliest violence in the territory since the war in the Gaza Strip erupted seven months ago.

The military said its forces struck militants during an operation in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank, which along with an adjacent urban refugee camp has long been a bastion of armed struggle against Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least seven Palestinians were killed and another nine wounded. Their identities were not immediately known.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said its fighters battled the Israeli forces.

However, according to Wissam Abu Baker, the director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, the medical centre's surgery specialist Ossayed Kamal Jabareen was among the dead. He was killed on his way to work, Abu Baker said.

Jenin, seen as a hotbed of militancy, has been a frequent target of Israeli raids, long before Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza broke out following the militant group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

Nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank fighting, many of them militants, as well as others throwing stones or explosives at troops. Others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Violence between Jewish West Bank settlers and Palestinians has also increased.

Israel says it is cracking down on soaring militancy in the territory, pointing to a spike in attacks by Palestinians on Israelis. It has arrested more than 3,000 Palestinians since the start of the war in Gaza.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem, which it later annexed, and the Gaza Strip, which it withdrew troops and settlers from in 2005.

The Palestinians seek those territories as part of their future independent state, hopes for which have been dimmed since the war in Gaza erupted.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

3
Punjab

In Punjab CM’s bastion Sangrur, ‘outsider’ Sukhpal Khaira poses tough challenge to Meet Hayer

4
Punjab

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

5
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

6
Haryana

High Court puts Haryana on notice on Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole plea

7
Delhi

Severe heatwave conditions in north India; at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country

8
India

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike

9
India

Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

10
Chandigarh

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

Bhawra also moves High Court challenging CAT order dismissin...

NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

Delhi L-G had on May 5 written to MHA recommending NIA probe...

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

The regulator said no such traces were found in 300 samples ...

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘its murder not accident’, family of techies killed demand strict action

Pune Porsche crash: Who gave minor the car to drive, ‘it's murder, not accident’, family of techies killed demand strict action

‘Law should take action against the accused so that people l...

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar: Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of gangster Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar, efforts on to nab others: Delhi Police

One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar, efforts on to nab others: Delhi Police

Same passport, credit cards, emails, cell numbers used for multiple foreign donations to AAP: ED to MHA

Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 31 in excise policy case

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Jalandhar: Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: AAP leader Mahinderjit Singh killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Ravneet Bittu to Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshows on Tibba Road, in Raikot

Ravneet Bittu has proved beyond doubt, once a traitor, always a traitor: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Samrala residents reel under blistering heat as mercury soars

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed