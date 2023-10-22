 Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid
Israel-Hamas conflict

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

50 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight, say medical sources

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on October 21, 2023. AP/PTI



Reuters

Gaza/Jerusalem, October 22

Israel pounded southern Gaza with air strikes early on Sunday and said it would intensify its attacks in the enclave's north, as the US committed to getting more aid to Palestinians running out of food, water, medicines and fuel.

Palestinian media reported at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Palestinian media also said Israel was striking the southern city of Rafah.

The overnight strikes came hours after Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on Gazans to move south out of harm's way.

"For your own safety move southward. We will continue to attack in the area of Gaza City and increase attacks," Hagari said in a briefing to Israeli reporters on Saturday.

The first humanitarian aid convoy to be allowed in to the besieged Gaza Strip since war broke out arrived through the Rafah border crossing on Saturday. The United Nations said the 20-truck convoy included life-saving supplies that would be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

But the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said the volume of goods that entered on Saturday was equivalent to about 4% of the daily average of imports into Gaza prior to the hostilities, and only a fraction of what was needed after 13 days of siege of an enclave that is home to 2.3 million people.

US President Joe Biden, a long-time staunch supporter of Israel, cheered the arrival of the aid after days of intense negotiations. He said the United States was committed to ensuring more assistance would enter via the Rafah border crossing.

"We will continue to work with all parties," Biden said in a statement.

The United States proposed late on Saturday a draft UN Security Council resolution that says Israel has a right to defend itself. The resolution also demands Iran stop exporting arms to "militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region."

Israel started its "total siege" of Gaza after an October 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by militants of the Islamist movement Hamas, who killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, in a shock rampage that has traumatized Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday that Israel's air and missile strikes in response had killed at least 4,385 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, and more than a million of the territory's people have been displaced.

About 1,00,000 people joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London on Saturday, marching through the British capital to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

GROUND INVASION LOOMS

Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around the narrow coastal enclave for a planned ground invasion with the objective of annihilating Hamas, after several inconclusive wars dating to its seizure of power there in 2007.

In a video distributed by the Israeli military on Saturday, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi told troops: "We are going to go into the Gaza Strip ... to destroy Hamas operatives and Hamas infrastructure and we will have in our mind the memories of the images and those who fell on Saturday two weeks ago."

Israeli troops have carried out live fire drills "in preparations for the next stage of war", footage released by the Israeli army on Saturday showed.

Hamas said it fired rockets towards Tel Aviv on Saturday in response to Israeli air strikes that Gaza's Health Ministry and Hamas media said killed at least 50 people and injured dozens.

Amid mounting international concern the conflict could widen into a regional war, Blinken on Saturday cautioned Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in a call that the Lebanese people would be affected if his country were drawn in, the State Department said.

Israel said its aircraft struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Saturday and that one of its soldiers was hit by an anti-tank missile, in cross-border fighting that the Iran-backed group said killed six of its fighters.

Israeli aircraft also struck a compound beneath a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday that the military said was being used by militants to organise attacks. Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed.

At least 84 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas rampage, Palestinian officials say.

At least 50 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight: Medical sources

More than 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza strip overnight, Gaza medical sources said on Sunday.

#Gaza #Israel #Palestine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
Punjab

Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

3
India

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

4
Punjab

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

5
World Cup 2023

Without Hardik Pandya, it's starting all over again for dominant India against an ambitious New Zealand in Dharamsala

6
India

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

7
Health

Study reveals why some men don’t produce enough sperm

8
Punjab

Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants

9
Entertainment

Kajol falls at Durga Puja pandal, son Yug holds her tightly; video goes viral

10
World

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

Israeli jets pound southern Gaza, ground invasion looms; US pushes for more aid

50 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza overni...

Rain may play spoilsport as India, NZ clash in Dharamsala

Rain may play spoilsport as India, New Zealand clash in Dharamsala

Dharamsala stadium has a state-of-the-art drainage system

2 injured as training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

2 injured as trainer aircraft crashes in Maharashtra’s Pune; 2nd incident in 4 days

Aircraft crashes near Gojubavi village under Baramati taluka...

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal's Kathmandu, triggers landslides; no casualty

Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

Police bust bogus call centre operating from Navi Mumbai mall and targeting people in US; FIR against 23 persons

The accused posed as representatives of US companies and sol...


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

SGPC poll: Open for tie-up with like-minded parties, says SAD (A)

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside PGI buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Jalandhar: Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end