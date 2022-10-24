Israeli President extends Diwali wishes

Jerusalem: Israeli President Issac Herzog on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Indian friends, saying he wished for the triumph of light over darkness. Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon also extended Diwali greetings to Indians. ani

Ljubljana: Voters in Slovenia on Sunday cast ballots to elect a new President of the European Union nation, with three main contenders leading the race but no clear winner in sight. Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday’s vote is still seen as a test for its liberal government amid a soaring crisis fuelled by the war in Ukraine. AP

islamabad: In the aftermath of the devastating floods in Pakistan, health facilities are reporting alarming levels of severe acute malnutrition among children, UNICEF has warned. More than one in nine children under five admitted to health facilities in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan were found to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition, according to a UNICEF. ani

los angeles: Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” shows. The store, open until early January, offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama "Bridgerton.” reuters

rio de janeiro: Brazillian football star Neymar Junior coming out in favor of his re-election bid. The video posted on Sep. 29 showed Neymar dancing to a campaign jingle highlighting Bolsonaro's position on the ballot, and the president was quick to share it on social media. reuters

