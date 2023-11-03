Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rules out cease-fire, until Hamas frees hostages

Gaza, November 3
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, saying he will press ahead with a devastating military offensive until hostages held by the Hamas militant group are released.
Netanyahu spoke Friday shortly after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who pressed Israel for a temporary pause in order to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Blinken also urged Israel to do more to protect civilians from its attacks.
In a statement to reporters on Friday, Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with “all of its power” and “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn't include a return of our hostages”.
Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in its bloody October 7 cross-border attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war. The attack killed some 1,400 people, while over 9,000 people have been killed since Israel began striking Gaza the same day, according to Palestinian health officials. AP
#Antony Blinken #Benjamin Netanyahu #Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution
City’s air quality enters ‘severe’ category
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them
'Cash-for-query' case: Mahua Moitra says ready for probe, calls for decency and protection against misogyny
TMC MP dubs ethics committee probe as a ‘political witch-hun...