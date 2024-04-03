Israeli strike kills 7 aid workers; Netanyahu says ‘unintentional’

Jerusalem, April 2

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday an Israeli airstrike that killed seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza was unintended and “tragic”, and the military pledged an independent inquiry.

US: Hold probe, protect humanitarian workers US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had urged Israel to carry out a swift, thorough and impartial investigation into the airstrike. “These people are heroes… humanitarian workers must be protected. Nothing can justify such a tragedy,” Blinken said. New Gaza truce proposal drafted in Cairo talks Israeli negotiators will return from talks in Cairo after a new proposal for a Gaza truce and hostage release was drafted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said

“As part of the negotiations, with the helpful mediation of Egypt, the mediators formulated an up-to-date proposal to be addressed by Hamas,” his office said

The Israeli military confirmed the deadly strike on a WCK convoy that killed citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland as well as Palestinians and a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. WCK said they were travelling in two armoured cars emblazoned with the charity’s logo and another vehicle. The military expressed “sincere sorrow” and promised an independent investigation into the incident, which drew widespread condemnation and ratcheted up pressure for steps to ease the disastrous humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Unfortunately in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said.

“This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence.” — Reuters

