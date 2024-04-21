Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children, as US advances aid package

AP

Rafah (Gaza Strip), April 21

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 18 people, including 14 children, health officials said on Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional military aid to its close ally.

Israel has carried out near-daily air raids on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has sought refuge from fighting elsewhere. It has also vowed to expand its ground offensive to the city on the border with Egypt despite international calls for restraint, including from the US.

The House of Representatives approved a USD 26 billion aid package on Saturday that includes around USD 9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

The first strike killed a man, his wife and their 3-year-old child, according to the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital, which received the bodies. The woman was pregnant, and the doctors managed to save the baby, the hospital said.

The second strike killed 13 children and two women, all from the same family, according to hospital records. An airstrike in Rafah the night before killed nine people, including six children.

The Israel-Hamas war has killed over 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, devastated Gaza’s two largest cities and left a swath of destruction across the territory. Around 80 per cent of the population have fled their homes to other parts of the besieged coastal enclave, which experts say is on the brink of famine.

The conflict, now in its seventh month, has sparked regional unrest pitting Israel and the US against Iran and allied militant groups across the Middle East. Israel and Iran traded fire directly earlier this month, raising fears of an all-out war between the longtime foes.

Tensions have also spiked in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli troops killed two Palestinians who the military says attacked a checkpoint with a knife and a gun near the southern West Bank town of Hebron early Sunday. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two killed were 18 and 19 years old, from the same family. No Israeli forces were wounded, the army said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service meanwhile said it has recovered a total of 14 bodies from an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams urban refugee camp in the West Bank that began late on Thursday. Those killed include three militants from the Islamic Jihad group and a 15-year-old boy. The military says it killed 10 militants in the camp and arrested eight suspects. Nine Israeli soldiers and officers were wounded.

At least 469 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Most have been killed during Israeli military arrest raids, which often trigger gun battles, or in violent protests. AP

Beyonce hops on to public transport with husband Jay-Z on her Japan trip Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Beyonce is enjoying her time in Japan to the fullest.

The ‘Cowboy Carter’ hitmaker has documented her trip with husband Jay-Z through a series of snapshots shared on her Instagram.

Giving her 319 million followers with a rare glimpse into her private life, Beyonce struck poses in various glamorous outfits, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Sporting a dark-coloured skin-tight catsuit, the 42-year-old turned heads while exploring sightseeing spots, even appearing to use public transportation for an excursion.

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, her initial upload seemed to be taken in the couple’s hotel room as they prepared to depart.

In another playful snapshot, Beyonce posed as a cowgirl, mimicking gun fingers while donning a cowgirl hat. She accessorised her fitting ensemble with bold chunky gold jewellery, including earrings and a Chloe name-plated belt.

A video clip seemed to capture the couple strolling through a transportation terminal, accompanied by their security team. They also shared a moment together, sitting side by side on a train, with Beyonce smiling at her husband.

Another clip, likely filmed by Jay-Z, depicted Beyonce gazing out the window at the breathtaking view of Mount Fuji.

The final upload showed a variation of what appeared to be the hotel snapshot, this time with a black and white filter applied.

