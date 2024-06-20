Israeli tanks backed by warplanes, drones advance deeper into Rafah

Cairo, June 19

Israeli tanks backed by warplanes and drones advanced deeper into the western part of the Gaza Strip city of Rafah on Wednesday, killing eight people, according to residents and Palestinian medics.

Residents said the tanks moved into five neighborhoods after midnight. Heavy shelling and gunfire hit the tents of displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area, further to the west of the coastal enclave, they said.

Some eight months into the war, there has been no sign of let up in the fighting as efforts by international mediators, backed by the United States, have so far failed to persuade Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.

Israeli forces have laid waste to much of Gaza and seized most of the Palestinian territory but have yet to achieve their stated goal of wiping out Hamas and freeing Israeli hostages.

Medics and Hamas media said eight Palestinians were killed in Al-Mawasi and many families fled north in panic. They did not identify the fatalities. — Reuters

Ship attacked by Houthis sinks in Red Sea

Dubai: A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one mariner on board, authorities said on Wednesday, the second ship sunk in the rebels' campaign. ap

