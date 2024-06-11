Israeli war cabinet minister resigns

IANS

Jerusalem, June 10

Israel’s centrist war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government and called for new elections.

In response, Netanyahu released a statement, saying: “Israel is in an existential war on several fronts. Benny, this is not the time to abandon the campaign”.

In a televised press conference, Gantz accused Netanyahu of prioritising his political survival over a ceasefire deal that would secure the release of about 100 hostages held in Gaza.

