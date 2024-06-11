Israeli war cabinet minister resigns

Jerusalem, June 10
Israel’s centrist war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government and called for new elections.
In response, Netanyahu released a statement, saying: “Israel is in an existential war on several fronts. Benny, this is not the time to abandon the campaign”.
In a televised press conference, Gantz accused Netanyahu of prioritising his political survival over a ceasefire deal that would secure the release of about 100 hostages held in Gaza.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...