ISS' woman commander tells girls about science in orbit

venice: The first European female commander on the International Space Station (ISS), Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, answered young girls' questions. Accompanied by a lookalike Barbie doll, she took time to describe some of the experiments conducted aboard the ISS, as well as answer questions from five girls aged between eight and 11 years from across Europe. She and her spacesuit-clad Barbie floated in zero gravity, as the 45-year-old spoke. reuters
New Zealand gets its first Indian-origin woman Notary Public
Auckland: Ashima Singh, barrister and solicitor at Auckland-based Legal Associates, has become the first Indian-born woman to be appointed a Notary Public in New Zealand. Notary service is usually sought when the validity of a document needs to be verified for overseas use. In her new role, Singh will sign and seal documents that people are asked to provide for overseas use such as to government agencies, courts, and commercial contracts. ians
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...