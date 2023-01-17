Italian actress Lollobrigida dies

Rome: Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, a sultry Mediterranean diva who came to represent Italy’s vibrant rebirth after WW II, has died aged 95. After a humble upbringing, Lollobrigida played opposite Hollywood stars such as Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra, becoming one of the most recognisable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s. Reuters
Italy arrests top mafia boss Denaro
Palermo: Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (60), was arrested at a private hospital in Sicily on Monday, where the man who had been on the run since 1993 was being treated for cancer. He had been sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. Reuters
SL to release stamp with Nehru’s portrait
Colombo: As part of its 75th Independence Day celebrations, Sri Lanka has decided to release a commemorative stamp that includes portrait of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, according to a press release issued by the President’s media division. The government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day with pride together with the new reformist program for the next 25 years.
