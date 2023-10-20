Italian PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Rome, October 20
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on air.
"My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni wrote on Facebook. "Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," she added.
La mia relazione con Andrea Giambruno, durata quasi dieci anni, finisce qui. Lo ringrazio per gli anni splendidi che abbiamo trascorso insieme, per le difficoltà che abbiamo attraversato, e per avermi regalato la cosa più importante della mia vita, che è nostra figlia Ginevra.… pic.twitter.com/1IpvfN8MgA— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 20, 2023
The couple have a young daughter.
Giambruno is the presenter of a news programme aired by Mediaset, part of the MFE media group owned by the heirs of the late Silvio Berlusconi, the former premier and Meloni ally.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates
Visa services to be badly affected
Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign ‘white paper, with no letterhead’, describes advocate Dehadrai ‘jilted-ex’
BJP MP Dubey had written to Speaker seeing Moitra suspension...
'Hamas, Putin represent different threats': Biden says if international aggression is allowed 'chaos can spread to world'
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'
The next hearing on the matter will be on November 2
2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...