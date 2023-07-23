Italy honours Indian troops' contribution in WWII

PTI

New Delhi: A memorial has been unveiled in Italy as a tribute to the Indian troops who fought in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, officials said on Saturday. The memorial is in the form of a live sundial. The motto of the memorial is “Omines Sub Eodem Sole”, which translates to “We all live under the same sun”, the Defence Ministry said. TNS

17 killed in Bangladesh road mishap

Dhaka: At least 17 persons were killed and more than 10 injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and rolled into a large roadside pond in southwestern Bangladesh on Saturday. The accident took place in the Jhalakathi district when the bus carrying over 60 passengers was on its way to Barishal, southwestern divisional headquarters, from Bhandaria sub-district, the police said.