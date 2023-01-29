Italy, Libya sign gas agreement

Cairo, January 28
Italy’s PM held talks in Libya on Saturday with officials from the country's west-based government focusing on energy and migration, top issues for Italy and the EU.
During the visit, the two countries' oil companies signed a gas deal worth USD 8 billion — the largest single investment in Libya's energy sector in more than two decades. — AP
