 Italy outraged with death of young woman in latest suspected case of domestic violence : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Italy outraged with death of young woman in latest suspected case of domestic violence

Italy outraged with death of young woman in latest suspected case of domestic violence

Domestic violence claims lives of over 50 women so far this year

Italy outraged with death of young woman in latest suspected case of domestic violence

Photo for representation. iStock



AP

Rome, November 20

Italy has erupted in outrage over the death of a young woman, allegedly at the hands of her possessive ex-boyfriend, with the Italian premier vowing to crack down further on domestic violence that has claimed the lives of more than 50 women so far in 2023.

Police in Germany over the weekend arrested Filippo Turetta, who had been on the run since November 11, when he was last seen fighting with 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin, hitting her in a physical attack that was captured by roadside video cameras.

Cecchettin’s body, reportedly with multiple stab wounds, was found wrapped in plastic on Saturday in a ditch near Lake Barcis, in the province of Pordenone north of Venice.

Italian newspapers had been consumed with the search for them, given multiple reports from friends and family that Turetta had refused to accept Cecchettin’s decision to end the relationship. Cecchettin’s sister, Elena, said she had been concerned about Turetta’s possessiveness of her sister, but never imagined he could hurt her.

Police in the eastern German city of Halle said on Sunday that they had detained a 21-year-old Italian man who was wanted by police in Italy after his car broke down on the A9 highway in the south of the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Italian news reports said police road cameras had traced Turetta’s black Fiat Punto as he drove on mountain roads through northern Italy, into Austria and then Germany.

State-run RAI radio said Turetta had agreed to be extradited, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was expected back in Italy within days.

The fate of Cecchettin, who was about to graduate with a degree in engineering, had dominated news reports for a week and led to an outpouring of anger when her body was finally found.

Even Turetta’s parents attended a candlelit vigil for her, and RAI led its main evening news program on Sunday with a backdrop made up of portraits of all the women killed this year.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed outrage at Italy’s long history of violence against women by their partners or ex-partners, saying it has appeared to be getting worse recently. She cited data from the Interior Ministry saying of the 102 women killed in Italy up to November 12, 2023; 53 died at the hands of their partners or former partners.

“Every single woman killed because she is guilty of being free is an aberration that cannot be tolerated and that drives me to continue on the path taken to stop this barbarity,” she said in a statement on social media.

A government-backed bill that has already passed the lower Chamber of Deputies and is coming to the Senate later this month would boost preventative measures to protect victims of domestic violence.

In addition, the Interior Ministry urged all schools to hold a minute of silence on Tuesday in honour of Cecchettin “and all abused women and victims of violence.”  


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's touching act steals the show at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

2
World Cup 2023

Kapil Dev says wasn’t invited for World Cup final, so did not go there

3
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

4
Sports

World Cup: Plans gone awry for Team India

5
Diaspora

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

6
Sports

Virat Kohli emerges as Player of the Tournament for outstanding performances

7
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

In pictures: Australia break billion hearts, India falter at final hurdle

8
World Cup 2023 Kingaroos’ giant leap

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: Billion hopes dashed as Team India fail to sustain winning streak, lose final to Australia

9
Punjab

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

10
Trending

Harbhajan Singh faces online bashing for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during commentary

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors carry out low-level ...

‘First breakthrough’ at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescuers insert 6-inch pipe to send more food to trapped workers

‘First breakthrough’ at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site; rescuers insert 6-inch pipe to send more food to trapped workers

New pipe sent 53 metre to other side will allow food items l...

Transfer of judges: Supreme Court flags issue of ‘pick and choose’ by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium

Transfer of judges: Supreme Court flags issue of ‘pick and choose’ by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium

Of 11 names of judges recommended by collegium for transfer,...

IRB jawan among 2 tribal men shot dead in Manipur; shutdown call in Kangpokpi district

IRB jawan among 2 tribal men shot dead in Manipur; shutdown call in Kangpokpi district

Incident took place in area adjacent to Singda dam, which ha...

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

Punjab Assembly to have 2-day Winter Session from November 28

The session is being convened after the Punjab Governor had ...


Cities

View All

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

ASI’s murder case: Prime suspect among 2 nabbed

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Martyrs of two World Wars paid tributes at Sultanwind

Finally, direction towers in Amritsar freed of congratulatory messages

Phone seized from Sidhu Moosewala case suspect in Goindwal Sahib jail

144 FIRs registered in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

FRI experts kick off tree survey in Chandigarh

Gynae ward incident: Police seek details from PGI authorities

ICC World Cup: Cricket fans in Chandigarh disheartened

Chandigarh: 49 species of migratory birds identified, no waterfowl

Open House: What measures can be taken in future to enforce restrictions on bursting of crackers?

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh’s plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court seeks responses from Centre, ED on Sanjay Singh's plea against arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi

Delhi eases restrictions as air pollution levels improve

Take action against Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Paramjit Singh Sarna to Akal Takht Jathedar

Delhi L-G ‘refuses’ to consider Bamnoli land acquisition report

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

World Cup Final: Streets wear deserted look as Jalandhar soaks in cricket fervour

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Handball title clash today in Nawanshahr

Chhath Puja: Over 40,000 migrants offer ‘ark’ to setting sun in Phagwara

Open House: What were the reasons for the worsening of AQI after Diwali?

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Cops quiz workers in Ludhiana hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Farmer unions say land ‘forcibly’ acquired for NHAI re-occupied

2 held after youth dies of drug overdose

SHO suspended for ‘failure’ to control crime

Ministers inaugurate road development projects

Ministers inaugurate road development projects in Sanaur

Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works