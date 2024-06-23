Italy’s Capri bars entry of tourists over water crisis

Rome, June 22
A water emergency prompted the mayor of Capri — one of Italy’s most popular islands — to order a halt to the arrival of tourists on Saturday, in a crisis that has deprived some areas of any water supply.
Without a water supply, it is impossible to guarantee essential services to “thousands of people” who travel to the island daily during the tourist season, Mayor Paolo Falco said. “The health and hygiene situation is explosive, we have taken our countermeasures and activated the crisis unit and issued a restrictive order.” — AP
