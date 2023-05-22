Italy’s Mount Etna erupts, flights halted

PTI

ROME: Flights serving the eastern Sicilian city of Catania were halted on Sunday after an eruption from nearby Mount Etna spewed volcanic ash onto its runways, airport authorities said. The 3,330 metre (10,925 ft) high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. Cars in the city were covered in a layer of dark gritty dust, as per reports. REUTERS

Freeze Indian bizman’s donation: UK Opposition

LONDON: Britain’s Opposition Labour Party is calling for a freeze on the money donated by an Indian rice tycoon to the Conservative Party while he is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in India. Karan Chanana, head of the global rice brand Amira, is believed to have donated around GBP 220,000 to the Conservatives through since September 2019. PTI

Indian-origin Everest climber goes missing

KATHMANDU: An Indian-origin Singaporean climber has gone missing while returning from the summit of Mount Everest, his family has said and called for urgent attention to his situation. Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, 39, went missing on Friday from camp IV situated at an altitude of 8,400 metres while returning from the Summit, said Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Trek, which organised the expedition.