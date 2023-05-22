Italy’s Mount Etna erupts, flights halted

ROME: Flights serving the eastern Sicilian city of Catania were halted on Sunday after an eruption from nearby Mount Etna spewed volcanic ash onto its runways, airport authorities said. The 3,330 metre (10,925 ft) high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, firing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island. Cars in the city were covered in a layer of dark gritty dust, as per reports. REUTERS
Freeze Indian bizman’s donation: UK Opposition
LONDON: Britain’s Opposition Labour Party is calling for a freeze on the money donated by an Indian rice tycoon to the Conservative Party while he is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate in India. Karan Chanana, head of the global rice brand Amira, is believed to have donated around GBP 220,000 to the Conservatives through since September 2019. PTI
Indian-origin Everest climber goes missing
KATHMANDU: An Indian-origin Singaporean climber has gone missing while returning from the summit of Mount Everest, his family has said and called for urgent attention to his situation. Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya, 39, went missing on Friday from camp IV situated at an altitude of 8,400 metres while returning from the Summit, said Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of the Seven Summit Trek, which organised the expedition.
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...