It’s attack on entire Europe, says Biden

PTI

Washington, March 5

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not only an attack on that country, but also on the security of Europe and global peace, US President Joe Biden has said, underscoring America's commitment to the security of all NATO allies as Moscow's offensive against the east European country intensifies.

Italy seizes oligarchs’ villas, yachts in initial swoop Rome: Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said on Saturday. Police sources said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev had both been seized. Reuters ‘Want Ukraine demilitarised’ Lviv: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants a neutral Ukraine that has been “demilitarised” and “denazified”. He said western sanctions were “akin to war” even as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a desperate plea for eastern Europe to provide Russian-made aircraft to his country. Reuters France to secure Ukraine n-sites Paris: The office of President Emmanuel Macron says France will soon propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine’s five main nuclear sites. The safeguards will be drawn up on the basis of International Atomic Energy Agency criteria. AP UN Security Council meet tomorrow United Nations: The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on Monday on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. On the request of France and Mexico, the council meet will be followed by closed consultations on a draft resolution on the humanitarian plight of millions of Ukrainians. AP Singapore announces sanctions Singapore: Singapore has announced sanctions against Russia, becoming one of the few governments in Southeast Asia to do so. It has imposed controls on exports or trans-shipments of military-related or dual use items considered “strategic goods”. It said the sanctions were aimed at constraining Russia's ability to wage war. AP

In an interaction with reporters during a bilateral meeting with Finland President Sauli Niinistö on Friday at the White House, Biden said the two nations had been in regular touch for some time now. He said the two countries had coordinated on a united, transatlantic response to the Russians and holding them accountable for their unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine.

“We agreed it's not only an attack on Ukraine, it's an attack on the security of Europe and on global peace and stability,” Biden said.

A White House readout of the meeting said Biden and Niinisto discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and ensure strong defence and deterrence in northern Europe. The leaders also discussed ongoing transatlantic coordination to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, and their respective efforts to provide security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. —