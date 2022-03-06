UKRAINE CRISIS

It’s attack on entire Europe, says Biden

It’s attack on entire Europe, says Biden

PTI

Washington, March 5

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not only an attack on that country, but also on the security of Europe and global peace, US President Joe Biden has said, underscoring America's commitment to the security of all NATO allies as Moscow's offensive against the east European country intensifies.

Italy seizes oligarchs’ villas, yachts in initial swoop

Rome: Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said on Saturday. Police sources said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev had both been seized. Reuters

‘Want Ukraine demilitarised’

Lviv: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he wants a neutral Ukraine that has been “demilitarised” and “denazified”. He said western sanctions were “akin to war” even as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a desperate plea for eastern Europe to provide Russian-made aircraft to his country. Reuters

France to secure Ukraine n-sites

Paris: The office of President Emmanuel Macron says France will soon propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine’s five main nuclear sites. The safeguards will be drawn up on the basis of International Atomic Energy Agency criteria. AP

UN Security Council meet tomorrow

United Nations: The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on Monday on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. On the request of France and Mexico, the council meet will be followed by closed consultations on a draft resolution on the humanitarian plight of millions of Ukrainians. AP

Singapore announces sanctions

Singapore: Singapore has announced sanctions against Russia, becoming one of the few governments in Southeast Asia to do so. It has imposed controls on exports or trans-shipments of military-related or dual use items considered “strategic goods”. It said the sanctions were aimed at constraining Russia's ability to wage war. AP

In an interaction with reporters during a bilateral meeting with Finland President Sauli Niinistö on Friday at the White House, Biden said the two nations had been in regular touch for some time now. He said the two countries had coordinated on a united, transatlantic response to the Russians and holding them accountable for their unprovoked and unjustifiable aggression against Ukraine.

“We agreed it's not only an attack on Ukraine, it's an attack on the security of Europe and on global peace and stability,” Biden said.

A White House readout of the meeting said Biden and Niinisto discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and ensure strong defence and deterrence in northern Europe. The leaders also discussed ongoing transatlantic coordination to impose costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, and their respective efforts to provide security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. —

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala