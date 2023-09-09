‘It’s our biz’: Nepal lawmakers flay Chinese envoy’s remark on Delhi-Kathmandu ties

Kathmandu, September 8
Lawmakers in Nepal on Friday expressed concern over the controversial remarks made by the Chinese envoy relating to trade between the Himalayan nation and India, explicitly warning the ambassador to be more careful while commenting on sensitive matters of other nations.
Sovereign state
Since Nepal is a sovereign state, it is our business what we do and what we don’t.
Rajkishor Yadav, Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Chairman
While speaking at an event titled ‘China in Global Economy and its Impact in Nepal’ on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song claimed that Nepal was facing a trade deficit from electricity trade with India.
Uncalled for
The tradition of third parties commenting on Nepal’s internal affairs should not be allowed.
Barshaman Pun, CPN-Maoist Centre
“India’s policy towards Nepal and other neighbours is not so friendly and is not so beneficial to Nepal. So we call that policy of constraints,” Chen said during an event organised in Kathmandu.
The parliamentary committee of Nepal reportedly asked the foreign affairs ministry to probe the remarks of Ambassador Chen on the issue of Nepal-India power trade. Committee chairman Rajkishor Yadav said, “Since Nepal is a sovereign state, it is our business what we do and what we don’t.” Madhav Kumar Nepal, chairman, CPN (Unified Socialist), said ambassadors to Nepal should be sensitive regarding Nepal’s geo-political situation. Without directly naming the Chinese envoy, he said everyone must be careful so that one’s expression should not exacerbate Nepal’s geo-political complexities.
CPN-UML’s Bhim Acharya said it was not good to interfere in Nepal’s affairs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest
During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days