‘It’s our biz’: Nepal lawmakers flay Chinese envoy’s remark on Delhi-Kathmandu ties

PTI

Kathmandu, September 8

Lawmakers in Nepal on Friday expressed concern over the controversial remarks made by the Chinese envoy relating to trade between the Himalayan nation and India, explicitly warning the ambassador to be more careful while commenting on sensitive matters of other nations.

Sovereign state Since Nepal is a sovereign state, it is our business what we do and what we don’t. Rajkishor Yadav, Nepal’s Parliamentary Committee Chairman

While speaking at an event titled ‘China in Global Economy and its Impact in Nepal’ on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song claimed that Nepal was facing a trade deficit from electricity trade with India.

Uncalled for The tradition of third parties commenting on Nepal’s internal affairs should not be allowed. Barshaman Pun, CPN-Maoist Centre

“India’s policy towards Nepal and other neighbours is not so friendly and is not so beneficial to Nepal. So we call that policy of constraints,” Chen said during an event organised in Kathmandu.

The parliamentary committee of Nepal reportedly asked the foreign affairs ministry to probe the remarks of Ambassador Chen on the issue of Nepal-India power trade. Committee chairman Rajkishor Yadav said, “Since Nepal is a sovereign state, it is our business what we do and what we don’t.” Madhav Kumar Nepal, chairman, CPN (Unified Socialist), said ambassadors to Nepal should be sensitive regarding Nepal’s geo-political situation. Without directly naming the Chinese envoy, he said everyone must be careful so that one’s expression should not exacerbate Nepal’s geo-political complexities.

CPN-UML’s Bhim Acharya said it was not good to interfere in Nepal’s affairs.

#China #Nepal