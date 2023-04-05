Jacinda Ardern to ‘combat’ online extremism

Wellington: Jacinda Ardern, who stepped down as New Zealand’s Prime Minister in January, will begin an unpaid role this month combating online extremism. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Tuesday he had appointed Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. AP

1 kill, 30 hurt as train derails in Netherlands

The Hague: At least one person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday in Voorschoten, a town in South Holland, after a collision with a construction crane. At least 50 passengers were travelling on the train during the collision, reports Xinhua news agency citing the officials as saying. IANS

Quake strikes Papua New Guinea, 4 killed

Wellington: An earthquake in a remote region of Papua New Guinea killed four people and destroyed more than 300 homes, as per reports, as disaster relief officials worked to assess damage. The magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in a remote region, causing deep fissures in the land near the epicenter at Chambri Lake in the northern part of the Pacific nation. AP

A man punches Buenos Aires Province Security Minister Sergio Berni in Argentina. Reuters

