Jacob Zuma barred from South Africa poll

Johannesburg: South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is barred from running for parliament in this month's election, the country's top court ruled on Monday, a judgment that could influence the outcome and trigger unrest. Reuters

Taiwan’s new Prez asserts sovereignty

Taipei: China on Monday denounced Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te for his assertion that the self-ruled island is sovereign and vowed to uphold the status quo, saying that he has sent “a dangerous signal”.

