 Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan changes his mind, gives green signal for talks with government : The Tribune India

Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan changes his mind, gives green signal for talks with government

The change of heart came after the SC during a hearing of a case on changes to country's graft laws observed that Khan's party should initiate talks with government and resolve its issues in parliament through dialogue

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, June 12

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in an apparent U-turn has given a green signal for talks with the government to ease the ongoing political tension, days after refusing to have a dialogue with the toothless ruling coalition.

The change of heart came after the Supreme Court during a hearing of a case on changes to the country's graft laws observed that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party should initiate talks with the government and resolve its issues in parliament through dialogue.

Speaking to journalists outside the Adiala Jail where Khan is incarcerated, PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday said that Khan has given the go-ahead for the talks with the government. He said the party would initially take its allies into confidence but could also take a solo flight on the issue.

“We told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening. He agreed with us (on this),” Gohar told the media outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

According to Gohar, Khan, 71, wanted the avenues of dialogue to be opened.

“The PTI founder has said many times that 'I am ready to forgive what happened to me',” Gohar was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since his arrest 10 months ago for his involvement in multiple cases, some of which have resulted in conviction.

When asked if the negotiations will take place at the behest of the Supreme Court's advice, Gohar said: “The option given by the apex court is also under consideration.” However, he emphasised that it is PTI's “own decision” to negotiate.

“The PTI founder did not write any letter to the SC for negotiation. PTI will also respond to its negotiation option.”

Gohar said that the party would begin its negotiations after talking to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

He said there is an alliance with Achakzai and other parties, and that his party will take them into confidence.

“Negotiations can also be held at the alliance level. PTI can also initiate itself,” said the party's chief, reiterating that there is no option but negotiation.

“We have never refused to negotiate. The ice is breaking. We want things to improve,” said Gohar, insisting that his party's negotiation offer should not be interpreted as a deal.

However, he made it clear that the negotiations should not be considered as a deal or weakness of the party.

His comment comes days after Khan decided to step back from his rigid stance, ordering his party leaders to establish contacts both inside and outside the Parliament to ease the ongoing political tension, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that the party's leadership was directed to hold talks with various political parties outside the Parliament, while its lawmakers were also asked to enhance its relations with parties in the ruling coalition government.

Gohar told journalists that the party's founder met with lawyers today and informed them about not being allowed to talk to his sons.

Khan's decision came after his interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa when he appeared for a hearing before the Supreme Court.

During the hearing pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments, CJP Isa suggested that Khan go to the Parliament to help resolve Pakistan's problems “as the country needs to move forward”.

The former prime minister has given his party's three-member committee the authority to establish contact with the establishment, said the sources.

Last week, Khan said that dialogue would be held only with those who wield real power in the country.

“We will talk with those who have power. They (parties in the government) do not have power,” he said.

When pointed out by a journalist that the Supreme Court has also now asked him to talk to other political parties, Khan said he did not even negotiate with (Prime Minister) Shaukat Aziz during the Musharraf era. “I only spoke to Musharraf's representative,” he said.

Khan said that at the request of former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, his party negotiated with other political parties on the issue of elections. He said the elections were to be held in 90 days, and alleged that Bandial came under pressure and could not enforce the polls on time.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan


