Jaipur Literature Festival returns to Houston after 2-year Covid hiatus

Houston: An eclectic mix of topics ranging from literature and geopolitics to economic and climate crises dominated the discourse during the fifth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival held in person here this weekend after two years of virtual offerings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Every year, the festival brings together renowned writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers on one stage reaching out to a wide audience worldwide. PTI

Temple in Pakistan provides shelter to flood victims

Quetta: As Pakistan is facing its worst devastation due to the floods, the Hindu community in Balochistan has provided shelter to flood-affected people at a temple. The flash floods have badly impacted 80 districts of Pakistan and the toll from floods in the country has reached nearly 1,400. ani

Girls protest closure of schools in Afghanistan

Kabul: The Taliban were publicly criticised globally for closing the girls' schools in Paktia after a brief opening. Dozens of girls took to the streets in the centre of Paktia to protest the closing of their schools. In an open letter recently, several human rights and education activists had urged world leaders to mount diplomatic pressure on the Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls in the war-torn country. ANI

1 dead as 7.6-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea: One person was killed after a massive earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning causing huge damage to villages at the Finisterre Range due to landslides. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 61.4 km in the town of Kainantu in the eastern New Guinea region of the country by the US Geological Survey. ANI

Final journey

The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passes through the village of Ballater, near Balmoral, Scotland. The funeral will be held on September 19. REUTERS