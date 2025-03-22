New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday concluded the first Consultative Committee Meeting of 2025 for External Affairs, focusing on India's relationships with its neighbouring countries--Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

The meeting saw active participation from several prominent figures, including Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Congress MP Manish Tewari, MP Vaiko, and others.

Sharing details of the discussion, Jaishankar took to X and wrote, "Concluded the first Consultative Committee Meeting of 2025 for External Affairs. A useful discussion on India's relationship with Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka."

"Thanks Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Congress MP Manish Tewari, MP Vaiko, A Member of Parliament from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, BJP MP; Kesridevsinh Wankaner, Member of Parliament (MP) from Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency, Anil Firojiya, Member of Parliament for Malappuram; MP Abdussamad, Samadani, Tamil Maanila Congress President; GK Vasan MP, MP-Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Mukul Wasnik, 3rd Term Member of Parliament Lok Sabha Amritsar; Gurjeet Singh Aujla for their active participation," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Jaishankar welcomed Commonwealth Secretary General-elect and former Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and shared India's expectation that the Commonwealth should be more reflective of its members' views.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to welcome Commonwealth Secretary General-Elect and former FM Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey this evening. Shared India's approach to the Commonwealth, voicing the expectation that it would become more purposeful, contemporary, efficient, transparent and reflective of its members' views."

on Thursday, he interacted with Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda. Following this, Jaishankar stated that the two countries signed Quick Impact Projects to strengthen their partnership.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A comprehensive discussion on bilateral cooperation with FM Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda this afternoon. The recent opening of our new Embassy in La Paz reflects our resolve to deepen the India-Bolivia partnership. Today's signing of an agreement on Quick Impact Projects is another step forward in that direction." (ANI)

