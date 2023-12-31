Jaishankar’s Russia visit to boost ties: MEA

PTI

Moscow, December 30

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's visit to Russia this week provided an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral cooperation and examine ways to further bolster the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, according to an MEA statement on Saturday. Jaishankar was in Russia from December 25 to 29 during which he called on President Vladimir Putin and held discussions with the Deputy PM and the Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. Jaishankar also held discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The EAM had a comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, energy, defence, connectivity, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation between regions of the two countries.

