Jaishankar's visit on Nov 8, says Russia

New Delhi, October 27
Moscow on Thursday confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on November 8.
“The ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
The visit takes place shortly after India issued two advisories asking its citizens to leave Ukraine after the conflict escalated into a wider domain following the sabotage to the Nord Stream pipelines and the bombing of the bridge to Crimea which led to Russian retaliation on Ukrainian infrastructure.
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to make any announcement on the visit. It is learnt that ways to expand cooperation in the areas of energy and food security could figure in the talks.
