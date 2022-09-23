James Webb telescope captures Neptune's rings

Washington: The James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first images of Neptune, revealing the clearest view of the distant planet's rings in over 30 years. The most striking feature is the crisp view of the planet's rings, some of which have not been detected since NASA's Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune during its flyby in 1989, NASA said. pti

Stranded on Australia beach, 200 whales die

hobart: A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia's island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts. Half the pod of pilot whales stranded in Macquarie Harbour were presumed to be alive, but pounding surf took a toll overnight. “Whales are a protected species, even the deceased ones, and it is an offense to interfere with a carcass," the Environment Department said. ap

