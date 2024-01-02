Tokyo, January 2
A plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing.
NHK TV reported that all passengers aboard, believed to have been about 400 people, got out safely.
Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.
It said the plane was JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.
Later, video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.
NHK quoted JAL as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.
Japan's Coast Guard said it is checking reports about a collision between its aircraft and the JAL flight on fire. It had no further details.
Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying
Petrol pumps may run dry following the truckers’ strike
Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh
Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh
Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...
Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear
According to transporters, it was a spontaneous agitation st...
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...